Daily Dividend Report: IRT,CASY,FBIN,PNR,ALX

Independence Realty Trust announced that today IRT's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of IRT common stock, payable on January 19, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023.

At its December meeting, the Casey's General Stores Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share. The dividend is payable February 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2024.

Fortune Brands Innovations, an industry-leading home, security and commercial building products company, announced that on December 11, 2023, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 13, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 23, 2024. The increase in the quarterly dividend, from $0.23 to $0.24, represents the Board's continued confidence in the Company's long-term cash flow potential and its support of the Company's broader strategy for utilizing free cash flow to build shareholder value by investing in Fortune Brands' businesses, pursuing accretive acquisitions and returning cash to shareholders.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on February 2, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 19, 2024. This dividend reflects an approximately 5 percent increase in the company's regular cash dividend ratefrom $0.22 per share. 2024 will mark the 48th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

The Board of Directors of Alexander & Baldwin, a Hawai'i-based company focused on owning, operating, and developing high-quality commercial real estate in Hawai'i, approved a fourth quarter 2023 dividend of $0.2225 per share. The dividend is payable on January 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 22, 2023.

