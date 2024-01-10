Daily Dividend Report: IP,O,MET,LKFN,LEN

International Paper today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on March 15, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2024.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared the 643rd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2565 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.078 per share, is payable on February 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of February 1, 2024. The ex-dividend date for February's dividend is January 31, 2024.

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a first quarter 2024 common stock dividend of $0.52 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Lakeland Financial, parent company of Lake City Bank, announced that the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024 of $0.48 per share, payable February 5, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 25, 2024. The quarterly dividend represents a 4% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $0.46 per share paid in 2023.

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has increased its annual dividend to $2.00 per share from $1.50 per share, resulting in a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on February 7, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on January 24, 2024.

