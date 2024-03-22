Daily Dividend Report: INDB,ENSG,GEHC,MOS,FRD

The Board of Directors of Independent Bank, parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced a $0.57 per share dividend, representing a $0.02 increase from the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable on April 5, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2024. "The 4% increase in our dividend is a reflection of the Company's strong capital and long term value creation for our shareholders," stated Jeffrey Tengel, Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corp.

The Ensign Group, the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before April 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2024. Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

The Board of Directors of GE HealthCare Technologies today declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Common Stock for the first quarter of 2024 payable on May 15, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of April 19, 2024.

Mosaic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 20, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Friedman Industries a Texas-based company engaged in pipe manufacturing, steel processing and steel and pipe distribution, declared on March 20, 2024, a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The Company will pay the cash dividend on May 24, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 26, 2024. This dividend marks the Company's 209th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since becoming publicly traded in 1972.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: INDB,ENSG,GEHC,MOS,FRD

