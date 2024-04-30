Daily Dividend Report: IBM,WMB,HON,LIN,GPC

The IBM board of directors today declared an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.67 per common share, payable June 10, 2024 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2024. This is the 29th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.4750 per share, or $1.90 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on June 24, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2024. This is a 6.1% increase from Williams' second-quarter 2023 quarterly dividend of $0.4475 per share, paid in June 2023. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

Honeywell today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.08 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 7, 2024, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2024.

Linde announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.39 per share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 4, 2024.

Genuine Parts Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of one dollar per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable July 1, 2024 to shareholders of record June 7, 2024.

