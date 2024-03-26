Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 28.25 cents a share on March 25, 2024, will be paid May 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2024. The May 15 payment will be the 383rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 12, 2024.

ARMOUR Residential REIT today announced guidance on the April 2024 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock of $0.24 per Common share. The dividend is payable on April 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 15, 2024.

Movado announced today that on March 26, 2024, the Board of Directors approved the payment on April 23, 2024 of a cash dividend in the amount of $0.35 for each share of the Company's outstanding common stock and class A common stock held by shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2024.

Buckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on March 25, 2024, the Board authorized a $0.35 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2024, with a payment date of April 26, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HRL,SNX,ARR,MOV,BKE

