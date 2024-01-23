Halliburton's board of directors declared a 2024 first quarter dividend of seventeen cents per share on the Company's common stock payable on March 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2024.

Independent Bank, the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 24 cents per share. This dividend is payable on February 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 5, 2024. The quarterly dividend represents a 4% increase over the quarterly dividend rate paid for each quarter in 2023.

Teradyne today announced a 9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.12 per share, payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2024.

Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.15 per share payable March 11, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2024. This represents an increase of 15 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, D.R. Horton paid cash dividends of $99.9 million. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share that is payable on February 13, 2024 to stockholders of record on February 6, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HAL,IBCP,TER,ROL,DHI

