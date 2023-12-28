Global Water Resources, a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02508 per common share, an annualized dividend rate of $0.30096 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2024.

Finward Bancorp, the holding company for Peoples Bank, today announced that on December 22, 2023 the Board of Directors of Finward declared a dividend of $0.12 per share on Finward's common stock payable on February 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 23, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Washington Trust Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The dividend will be paid January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2024.

Riverview Bancorp, announced that on December 20, 2023, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to $0.06 per share, which remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The dividend will be payable January 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 5, 2024. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 3.84%.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GWRS,FNWD,WASH,RVSB

