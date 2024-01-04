News & Insights

Daily Dividend Report: GFL,EME,CMC,RDUS,SLP

January 04, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

GFL Environmental today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash dividend of US$0.013 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The cash dividend will be paid on January 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2024.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2024 to stockholders of record as of January 16, 2024. EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

Today, January 4, 2024, the board of directors of Commercial Metals declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 237th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on February 1, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 18, 2024.

Schnitzer Steel Industries dba Radius Recycling today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended November 30, 2023. The Company reported a loss per share from continuing operations of $0.64 and a net loss of $18 million. Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.64 and adjusted EBITDA was $1 million. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, payable February 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2024. The Company has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in November 1993.

The Simulations Plus' Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on February 5, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 29, 2024.

