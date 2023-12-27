News & Insights

Daily Dividend Report: FNWD,PBHC,RVSB,KIO

December 27, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

Finward Bancorp, the holding company for Peoples Bank, today announced that on December 22, 2023 the Board of Directors of Finward declared a dividend of $0.12 per share on Finward's common stock payable on February 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 23, 2024.

James A. Dowd, President and CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank, has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on the Company's voting common and non-voting common stock, and a cash dividend of $0.09 per notional share for the issued warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2023. The fourth quarter 2023 dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on January 12, 2024 and will be paid on February 2, 2024.

Riverview Bancorp, today announced that on December 20, 2023, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to $0.06 per share, which remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The dividend will be payable January 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 5, 2024. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 3.84%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund today announced its monthly distributions of $0.1215 per common share. Based on the Fund's current share price of $12.50 per share, as of market close on December 22, 2023, the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 11.66%. The January dividend will be payable January 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 12, 2024.

