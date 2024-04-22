Daily Dividend Report: FELE,PK,POR,VALU,LHX

Franklin Electric announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable May 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 2, 2024.

Park Hotels & Resorts announced today that the Company has declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid in cash on July 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of June 28, 2024.

On April 19, 2024, the board of directors of Portland General Electric declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.50 per share, representing an increase of 5.3%, or $0.10 per share, on an annualized basis. The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 24, 2024.

Value Line announced today that its Board of Directors declared on April 19, 2024 a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on May 10, 2024, to stockholders of record on April 29, 2024. The 2024 increase of eight cents per year when annualized represents the tenth consecutive year of increases for the 93-year-oldinvestment researchicon. Based on a full year at the new rate, the new dividend level will reach $1.20 per share. The Company has 9,422,983 shares of common stock outstanding as of April 19, 2024.

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per common share, payable June 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2024.

