Daily Dividend Report: ETN,GM,BRO,ETN,PEBO

Ethan Allen Interiors announced today that its Board of Directors declared and increased the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.39 per share, payable on May 23, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2024. Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen's Chairman, President and CEO commented, "We are pleased to increase our regular quarterly cash dividend by 8.3% to $0.39 per share. The Board's decision today highlights our strong balance sheet allowing for these returns to shareholders."

General Motors announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a second-quarter 2024 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.12 per share payable June 20, 2024, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on

June 7, 2024.

Brown & Brown today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 6, 2024.

The Board of Directors of intelligent power management company Eaton today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable May 24, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2024. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share on April 22, 2024, payable on May 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 6, 2024.

