Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.515 per unit, or $2.06 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Wednesday, February 14, 2024, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Wednesday, January 31, 2024. This distribution represents a 5.1 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the fourth quarter of 2022, and a 3 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the third quarter of 2023.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT), announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share payable on February 5, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 22, 2024.

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The dividend is payable on January 29, 2024, to stockholders of record as of January 16, 2024.

Franklin Universal Trust announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0425 per share, payable on January 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 19, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: EPD, IHT, AMRK, FT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.