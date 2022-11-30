Daily Dividend Report: ENB,MKC,RY,MSFT,HPE

Enbridge announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per common share, payable on March 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2023. The declared dividend represents a 3.2% increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-eighth consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.

The Board of Directors of McCormick today declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.37 to $0.39 per share on its common stocks, payable January 9, 2023 to shareholders of record December 30, 2022. This marks the 37th consecutive year that the Company has increased its quarterly dividend.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of four cents or three per cent, to $1.32 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2023, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2023.

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share. The dividend is payable March 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on Feb. 16, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 15, 2023.

The HPE Board of Directors has declared a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common stock, payable on January 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 14, 2022.

