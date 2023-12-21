Daily Dividend Report: DOC,VSEC,FE,XRAY,CVBF

Physicians Realty Trust announced today that the Company's Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. "We are proud to declare and pay our 42nd consecutive quarterly dividend. Our outpatient medical facilities continue to perform as expected, and we look forward to continued focus on operational excellence and cash flow growth. We are excited about our pending merger to join Healthpeak Properties and look forward to continued growth, success, and the creation of sustainable value as a combined company," said John T. Thomas, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2024, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on January 3, 2024.

VSEC, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services, announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of VSEC common stock. The dividend is payable on February 8, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 25, 2024.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share of outstanding common stock payable March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 7, 2024.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.56 per share. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024, to holders of record as of December 29, 2023.

CVB Financial announced a twenty cent per share cash dividend with respect to the fourth quarter of 2023. This dividend was approved at the Company's regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on December 20, 2023. The quarterly dividend will be payable on or about January 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 5, 2024. "We are pleased to announce our 137th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid to our shareholders," said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer.

