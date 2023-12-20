Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter dividend will be payable on January 16, 2024 to common shareholders of record on January 4, 2024.

Fulton Financial today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of seventeen cents per share on its common stock, payable on January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 2, 2024. This is a one cent per share increase from the quarterly cash dividend that the Board declared on September 19, 2023.

The Worthington Enterprises Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024. Worthington has paid a quarterly dividend since it became a public company in 1968.

Dime Community Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Common Stock, payable on January 24, 2024 to common stockholders of record as of January 17, 2024. The Company continues its trend of uninterrupted dividends.

Invesco Mortgage Capital today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023 on December 18, 2023. The dividend will be paid on January 26, 2024 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CUZ,FULT,WOR,DCOM,IVR

