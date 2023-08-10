Costco Wholesale (COST) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of $1.02 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable September 8, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2023.

Chubb Limited (CB) declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.86 per share, payable on October 6, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

Dow (DOW) has declared a dividend of 70 cents per share, payable September 8, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2023.

Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2023.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 12, 2023 to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on August 28, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: COST, CB, DOW, DLR, TSCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.