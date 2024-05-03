Daily Dividend Report: COF,HSY,ITW,LMT,AAPL

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable May 24, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2024. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

The Board of Directors of Hershey today announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared May 2, 2024, and are payable June 14, 2024, to stockholders of record as of May 17, 2024. It is the 377th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 158th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.40 per share for the 2nd quarter of 2024. The dividend equates to $5.60 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on July 11, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024.

The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2024 dividend of $3.15 per share. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2024, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2024.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company's common stock, an increase of 4 percent. The dividend is payable on May 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2024. The board of directors has also authorized an additional program to repurchase up to $110 billion of the Company's common stock.

