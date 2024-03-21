Today, the board of directors of Commercial Metals declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of CMC common stock, an increase of $0.02, or 13%, from the dividend paid in February 2024. CMC's 238th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on April 10, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2024.

CVS Health has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents per share on the Common Stock. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2024, to holders of record on April 22, 2024.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share of outstanding common stock payable June 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2024. Subject to continued Board approval, FirstEnergy expects to declare dividends totaling $1.70 per share in 2024, an increase of more than 6% compared to $1.60 per share declared in 2023.

Accenture has declared another quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per share for shareholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2024. This dividend, which is payable on May 15, 2024, represents a 15% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $1.12 per share in fiscal 2023.

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 17, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CMC,CVS,FE,ACN,SBUX

