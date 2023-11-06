Central Securities, a closed-end investment company, today declared a distribution of $1.65 per share on its Common Stock. The dividend is payable December 21, 2023 to stockholders of record November 13, 2023. The distribution will be paid in additional shares of stock unless stockholders elect to receive the distribution in cash. The cut-off date for election of cash is December 5, 2023.

On November 3, 2023, the Air Lease board of directors increased our quarterly cash dividend by 5%, from $0.20 per share to $0.21 per share on our outstanding Class A common stock. The next quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share will be paid on January 10, 2024 to holders of record of our common stock as of December 15, 2023.

AMG's Board of Directors announced a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock, payable November 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2023. AMG's Board of Directors increased the Company's share repurchase authorization, providing for a total of approximately 5 million shares available for repurchase under the Company's share repurchase programs, as of October 16, 2023.

The board of directors of Brookfield Asset Management declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on December 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2023.

Mueller Industries announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 15 cents per share. The dividend will be payable December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CET,AL,AMG,BAM,MLI

