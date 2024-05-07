Daily Dividend Report: CBT,SPG,MCHP,D,LLY

On Monday, May 6, 2024, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, an increase of 8% compared to the current quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 14, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024. "Since 1968, we have remained committed to a continuous and growing dividend," said Sean Keohane, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Cabot Corporation. "The dividend increase reflects our positive long-term view on our underlying business fundamentals and the Board's confidence in our ability to generate strong cash flows to fund high-growth investments and return cash to shareholders." On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.72 per share versus $1.60 per share, previously.

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.00 for the second quarter of 2024. This is an increase of $0.15, or 8.1% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 7, 2024.

Microchip Technology, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 45.2 cents per share. The dividend is payable on June 5, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 22, 2024. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003 and has increased its dividend 81 times since its inception.

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on June 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 31, 2024. This is the 385th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Jan. 26, 2024.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2024 of $1.30 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CBT,SPG,MCHP,D,LLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.