Daily Dividend Report: BXP,STWD,MRVL,CTRE,MITT

Boston Properties, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024, payable on April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2024.

Starwood Property Trust today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of March 29, 2024.

Marvell Technology today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on May 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of April 12, 2024.

CareTrust REIT, announced today that its Board of Directors has increased its quarterly common stock cash dividend from $0.28 to $0.29 per common share. The current dividend will be payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2024 and management affirmed that the company plans to pay the dividend on or about April 15, 2024.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.18 per common share for the first quarter 2024. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024.

