Boston Properties, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, payable on January 30, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.

Hasbro today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2024.

Sandstorm Gold is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's first quarterly cash dividend for 2024 in the amount of C$0.02 per common share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 16, 2024. The dividend will be paid on January 26, 2024.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share and a special cash distribution of $0.05 per common share. The combined distribution of $0.13 per common share is payable on January 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $16.99 on December 18, 2023, the annualized regular monthly cash distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 5.7%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on December 18, 2023, its Board of Directors increased the company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.28 per share to $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on January 8, 2024 to stockholders of record as of January 2, 2024. ServisFirst has increased its dividend annually since the company went public in 2014.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BXP,HAS,SAND,APLE,SFBS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.