Bentley Systems, the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2024. The cash dividend is payable on June 13, 2024, to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on June 4, 2024.

Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a second quarter 2024 dividend of $1.62 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024.

J & J Snack Foods announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.735 per share of its common stock payable on July 9, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2024.

The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares, parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock, no par value on May 23, 2024. The dividend is payable on June 21, 2024, to holders of record on June 7, 2024. This represents the Company's 139th consecutive quarterly cash dividend payment.

Silvercorp Metals is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2024, with a payment date of the dividend scheduled on or before June 27, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BSY,EXR,JJSF,TCBK,SVM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.