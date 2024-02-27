Daily Dividend Report: BMO,THG,WTW,VMI,UBSI

The Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter. The dividend on the common shares is payable on May 28, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 29, 2024.

The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable March 29, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

WTW, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The dividend is payable on or about April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2024.

Valmont— Industries, a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable on April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 29, 2024. The dividend indicates an annual rate of $2.40 per share.

United Bankshares today announced that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2024 dividend of $0.37 per share for shareholders of record as of March 8, 2024. The dividend payout of approximately $49.9 million on 135.0 million shares is payable April 1, 2024. The year of 2023 represented the 50th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

