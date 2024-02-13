Baxter International (BAX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2024, to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2024.

Federal Realty declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.09 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.36 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on April 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of March 13, 2024.

Hasbro has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2024.

Brixmor Property Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2725 per common share for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2024 to stockholders of record on April 2, 2024, representing an ex-dividend date of April 1, 2024.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five and three-quarters cents per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on April 5, 2024, to stockholders of record on March 19, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BAX, FRT, HAS, BRX, AVNT

