Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per common share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on October 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 29, 2023. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending September 30, 2023 of $4.90 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 5 percent, over the 12 months ended September 30, 2022.

XP, a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a cash dividend. The dividend will be payable on September 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 12, 2023. The total dividend paid will be US$320,000,000 or US$0.58 per common share.

The board of directors of Synovus Financial has declared the following quarterly dividends. A $0.38 per share on the company's common stock, payable on Oct. 2, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 21, 2023.

On August 30, 2023, Brady's Board of Directors approved an increase in the annual dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock from $0.92 per share to $0.94 per share. A quarterly dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock of $0.235 per share will be paid on October 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2023. This dividend represents the 38th consecutive annual increase in dividends.

Myers Industries today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share payable on October 4, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ARE,XP,SNV,BRC,MYE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.