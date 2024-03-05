Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.27 per common share for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 28, 2024. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending March 31, 2024 of $5.02 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 5 percent, over the 12 months ended March 31, 2023.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable April 17, 2024, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on April 5, 2024.

The board of directors of Synovus Financial has declared the following quarterly dividend. A $0.38 per share on the company's common stock, payable on April 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2024.

American Eagle Outfitters announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend was declared on March 4, 2024 and is payable on April 26, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2024.

DiamondRock Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share to be paid on April 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ARE,GNTX,SNV,AEO,DRH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.