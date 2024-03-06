Allient, a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 3, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2024.

Korn Ferry declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on March 5, 2024, which is payable on April 15, 2024 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2024.

AAON, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's next regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, or $0.32 annually, payable on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2024. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $25 million increase in its current share repurchase authorization, bringing the Company's total current share repurchase authority to $50 million.

Flexsteel Industries, announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable April 4, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 26, 2024. Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 329th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

On March 5, 2024, the Weyco Group Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share to all shareholders of record on March 15, 2024, payable March 29, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ALNT,KFY,AAON,FLXS,WEYS

