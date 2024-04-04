Daily Dividend Report: ADP,GFL,ASA,C,TT

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share payable July 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024.

GFL Environmental today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a 10% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's subordinate voting and multiple voting shares. The regular quarterly cash dividend, which increases from US$0.013 per share to US$0.014 per share, will be paid on April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2024.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals announced today that it has declared a distribution of $0.02 per common share of the Company payable on May 16, 2024 to shareholders of record of the Company's common shares as of the close of business on May 6, 2024. This distribution represents a $0.01 per common share increase in the Company's distribution, doubling the rate per share that has been paid on a semi-annual basis since November 2018. The Company has paid periodic distributions on an uninterrupted basis since 1959.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.53 per share, payable on May 24, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per ordinary share, or $3.36 per share annualized. The dividend is payable June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 7, 2024. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

