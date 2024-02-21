Daily Dividend Report: ADI,FLS,GIL,LECO,IR

Analog Devices, a global semiconductor leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.86 per outstanding share of common stock to $0.92, which represents an increase of 7% and is equivalent to $3.68 annually. "Today marks our 20th consecutive year of dividend increases, a testament to ADI's enduring business qualities which have enabled positive free cash flow generation for 27 consecutive years," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair. "The dividend is the cornerstone of our capital return strategy which is to return 100% of free cash flow to our shareholders over the long term. In just the last 5 years, ADI has returned more than $15 billion or more than 15% of our market cap through dividends and share repurchases. At the same time, we have invested to strengthen our competitive advantages, further increasing our ability to deliver attractive cash returns to our owners over the long term." The increase is effective with the dividend payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2024. ADI has paid a dividend for 80 consecutive quarters, totaling more than $11 billion of cash returned to shareholders through dividends.

Flowserve's Board of Directors authorized a 5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.21 per share on the company's outstanding shares of common stock and replenished the total share repurchase authorization under the current share repurchase program to $300 million, inclusive of approximately $96 million of capacity remaining. The dividend is payable on April 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2024.

On February 20, 2024 the Gildan Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the amount of the current quarterly dividend and has declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share, payable on April 8, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 13, 2024.

Lincoln Electric Holdings announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per common share, payable April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, declared today a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock payable on March 28, 2024 to stockholders of record on March 7, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ADI,FLS,GIL,LECO,IR

