Albertsons Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 of $0.12 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on February 10, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 26, 2023.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on February 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2023.

SLR Investment, today declared a distribution of $0.136667 per share for the month of January 2023. The distribution is payable on February 2, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 26, 2023.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on February 27, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2023.

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, which represents a 17% increase as compared to the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on January 27, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 20, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ACI,MMS,SLRC,EFC,SNX

