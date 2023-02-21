Daily Dividend Report: ABT, NUE, WLK, TPR, PNR

Abbott (ABT) declared a quarterly common dividend of 51 cents per share. This marks the 397th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Nucor Corporation (NUE) declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on May 11, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2023 and is Nucor's 200th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Westlake Corporation (WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.3570 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on March 16, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 1, 2023.

Tapestry (TPR) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023.

Pentair (PNR) will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on May 5, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2023. 2023 marks the 47th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

