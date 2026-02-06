The Board of Directors of Zoetis has declared a dividend of $0.53 per share for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share on the company's common stock, payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record Feb. 27, 2026. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 127 consecutive years.

Monolithic Power Systems, a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. MPS also announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $1.56 per share to $2.00 per share. The first quarter dividend of $2.00 per share will be paid on April 15, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2026.

Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock payable on Feb. 27, 2026, to holders of record on Feb. 17, 2026.

Lam Research today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on April 8, 2026, to holders of record on March 4, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ZTS,UNP,MPWR,BKR,LRCX

