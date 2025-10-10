Daily Dividend Report: ZTS,DOW,R,PFE,LMT,NWN

The Board of Directors of Zoetis has declared a dividend of $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Dow has declared a dividend of 35 cents per share, payable December 12, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 28, 2025. This marks the 457th consecutive dividend paid by the Company or its affiliates since 1912.

The Board of Directors of Ryder System declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.91 per share of common stock to be paid on December 19, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 17, 2025. This is Ryder's 197th consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking more than 49 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.43 fourth-quarter 2025 dividend on the company's common stock, payable December 1, 2025, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on November 7, 2025. The fourth-quarter 2025 cash dividend will be the 348th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter 2025 dividend of $3.45 per share. This is an increase of $0.15, or 5%, per share over the last quarter and represents the company's 23rd consecutive year of dividend increases. The dividend is payable on Dec. 30, 2025, to holders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding has increased the quarterly dividend to 49.25 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on Nov. 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on Oct. 31, 2025. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.97 per share.

