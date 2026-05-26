Daily Dividend Report: ZBH,SVM,BSY,TCBK,PHIN

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the second quarter of 2026. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about July 31, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 25, 2026.

Silvercorp Metals is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2026, with a payment date of the dividend scheduled on or before June 25, 2026.

Bentley Systems, the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.07 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2026. The cash dividend is payable on June 11, 2026, to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on June 2, 2026.

The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares, parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share on its common stock, on May 21, 2026. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2026, to holders of record as of June 5, 2026, and represents the 147th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

PHINIA, a diversified, industrial supplier and global leader in the development of fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.30 per common share, payable on June 23, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2026.

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