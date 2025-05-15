The Board of Directors of Xylem, has declared a second quarter dividend of $0.40 per share payable on June 26, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 29, 2025.

Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 10, 2025, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on May 28, 2025.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share, representing an increase of 3.3%, or $0.04 per share. This represents the Company's 18th consecutive quarterly increase. The dividend is payable June 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 27, 2025.

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share to be paid on July 23, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 3, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on June 30, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: XYL,TSCO,PAG,CSCO,HES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.