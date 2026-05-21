Daily Dividend Report: XRX,BLK,TMO,BEN,MCD,NVDA

Xerox Holdings announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2026.

BlackRock, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $5.73 per share of common stock, payable June 23, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2026.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026.

Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.33 per share payable on July 10, 2026 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on June 29, 2026. The quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 3.1% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share of common stock payable on June 16, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2026.

On May 18, 2026, the NVIDIA Board of Directors approved an additional $80.0 billion to the Company's share repurchase authorization, without expiration. NVIDIA is increasing its quarterly cash dividend from $0.01 per share to $0.25 per share of common stock, which will be paid on June 26, 2026, to all shareholders of record on June 4, 2026.

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