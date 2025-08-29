The Western Union announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable September 30, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2025.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared the third quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.78 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on September 26, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 12, 2025. The third quarter 2024 cash dividend was $0.76 per share of the Company's common stock.

The Board of Directors of Wesco International today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.45375 per share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2025 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on September 12, 2025.

Mosaic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 18, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2025.

Lam Research today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.03, or 13%, increase in its quarterly dividend, from $0.23 to $0.26 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on October 15, 2025, to holders of record on September 24, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WU,GLPI,WCC,MOS,LRCX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.