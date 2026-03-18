Daily Dividend Report: WSM,WSBF,FULT,MAA,NI,TTC

Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a 15% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.76 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 22, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2026.

On March 17, 2026, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, a 13.3% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend. "Today's announcement of a dividend increase underscores our disciplined execution of the Company's business strategy and reflects our confidence in Waterstone Financial's future," said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. "Maintaining a robust dividend payout ratio remains a priority for us, affirming our commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders and effective management of our capital." The dividend increase is effective with the dividend payable on May 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2026.

Fulton Financial today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of nineteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2026.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.53 per share of common stock to be paid on April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 15, 2026. This announcement represents the 129th consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by the company. MAA has never reduced or suspended its quarterly common dividend payment in its over 30-year history as a public company. As established in prior quarters, the board of directors declared the quarterly common dividend in advance of MAA's earnings announcement that is expected to be made on April 29, 2026.

The board of directors of NiSource today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of $0.30 cents per share, payable May 20, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2026.

Toro, a leading global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of TTC's common stock. This dividend is payable on April 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 30, 2026.

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