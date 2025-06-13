W. P. Carey reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.900 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.60 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 18, 2025. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.35 per common share, payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 27, 2025. The ex-dividend date is June 27, 2025.

The board of directors of Abbott today declared a quarterly common dividend of 59 cents per share. This marks the 406th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Aug. 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2025. Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 53 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of First Bancorp, the parent company of First Bank, has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.23 per share payable on July 25, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025. This represents an increase from $0.22 per share paid in the prior quarter.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WPC,CL,PM,ABT,FBNC

