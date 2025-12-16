The Worthington Enterprises Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026. The company has paid a quarterly dividend since its initial public offering in 1968.

nVent Electric announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of US$0.21 per ordinary share for the first quarter of 2026, which represents an increase of 5% over the prior quarterly dividend of US$0.20 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on February 6, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 23, 2026.

Pentair, a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on February 6, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 23, 2026. This $0.27 per share quarterly cash dividend, or $1.08 per share on an annualized basis, reflects an 8 percent increase in the company's regular cash dividend rate. 2026 will mark the 50th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

ServisFirst Bancshares, the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on December 15, 2025, its Board of Directors increased the company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.335 per share to $0.38 per share. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2026 to stockholders of record as of January 2, 2026. ServisFirst has increased its dividend annually since the company went public in 2014.

EPR Properties today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.295 per common share is payable January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2025. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.54 per common share.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WOR,NVY,PNR,SFBS,EPR

