WM today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.825 per share payable June 20, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 6, 2025.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared its 659th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2685 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.222 per share, is payable on June 13, 2025 to stockholders of record as of June 2, 2025.

Broadridge Financial Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share. The dividend is payable on July 2, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2025.

RLI announced today its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter regular cash dividend of $0.16 per share, a 6.7% increase over the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on June 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 30, 2025. RLI has increased dividends in each of the last 50 years. The company's dividend yield would be 0.86% based on the $0.64 indicated annual dividend and yesterday's closing stock price of $74.81.

The Board of Directors of CTS has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock, without par value, to be paid on July 25, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WM,O,BR,RLI,CTS

