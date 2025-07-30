Daily Dividend Report: WMB,CTAS,HSY,MCK,AWK

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2.00 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on Sept. 29, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on Sept. 12, 2025. This is a 5.3% increase from Williams' 2024 quarterly dividend of $0.4750 per share. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025. This represents a 15.4% increase. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 42 years ago in 1983.

The Board of Directors of Hershey today announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared July 29, 2025, and are payable September 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2025. It is the 382nd consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 163rd consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of McKesson yesterday declared a regular dividend of $0.82 per share of common stock, a 15% increase from $0.71 per share in the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on September 2, 2025. "McKesson continues our long-standing track record of returning capital to shareholders, marking our ninth consecutive annual dividend increase," said Brian Tyler, chief executive officer. "These actions reflect our confidence in the strength of our business and reinforces our commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders."

American Water Works announced that its board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.8275 per share of common stock, payable on September 3, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of August 12, 2025. This quarterly dividend is a continuation of the increase in the annualized dividend approved by the Board and announced on April 30, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WMB,CTAS,HSY,MCK,AWK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.