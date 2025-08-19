Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

The board of directors of Renasant approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents per share to be paid September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2025.

Kinsale Capital Group today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on September 11, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2025.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 29, 2025.

SS&C Technologies Holdings today announced its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $1.08 per share annually, an 8% increase from the prior annual rate. The next quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share will be paid on September 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WHR,RNST,KNSL,APLE,SSNC

