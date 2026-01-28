Markets
Daily Dividend Report: WFC,MRK,BDX,ED,APD

January 28, 2026

Wells Fargo today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.45 per share, payable March 1, 2026, to stockholders of record on Feb. 6, 2026.

Merck announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share of the company's common stock for the second quarter of 2026. Payment will be made on April 7, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per common share, payable on March 31, 2026, to holders of record on March 10, 2026. The indicated annual dividend rate is $4.20 per share.

Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of 88.75 cents a share on its common stock, payable March 16, 2026 to stockholders of record as of February 18, 2026, an annualized increase of 15 cents over the previous annualized dividend of $3.40 a share. "The 52nd consecutive annual dividend increase for stockholders extends our record for the longest period of consecutive annual dividend increases of any utility in the S&P 500 index and reflects our continued emphasis on providing a return to our investors while delivering safe, reliable and resilient service to our customers during the clean energy transition," said Kirk Andrews, Con Edison's senior vice president and chief financial officer. The company continues to target a dividend payout ratio of between 55% and 65% of its adjusted earnings.

The Board of Directors of Air Products has increased the quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock to $1.81 per share, marking the 44th consecutive year of dividend increases. The dividend is payable on May 11, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2026.

