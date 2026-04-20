Daily Dividend Report: WES,PSX,PSKY,SYY,APLE

Today Western Midstream Partners announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.93 per unit for the first quarter of 2026, or $3.72 per unit on an annualized basis, which represents a 2.2-percent increase over the prior quarter's distribution, and is in-line with WES's previously announced expectations. WES's first-quarter 2026 distribution is payable on May 15, 2026, to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2026.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2026.

Paramount Skydance today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable July 1, 2026, to each of its Class A and Class B shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026.

Sysco today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share, representing a $0.01 increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share. The new dividend is payable for the first time on July 24, 2026, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2026.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2026. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $13.00 on April 17, 2026, the annualized distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 7.4%.

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