The board of directors of WEC Energy Group today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 89.25 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on Nov. 14, 2025. This marks the 333rd consecutive quarter - dating back to 1942 - that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.

Rayonier announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.2725 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2025.

EQT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.165 per share, payable on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2025. This represents a five percent increase to EQT's regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.66 per share on an annualized basis.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors yesterday declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5075 per share payable on November 17, 2025, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2025. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 320 consecutive quarters since 1946. Alliant Energy is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per common share, payable on December 18, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WEC,RYN,EQT,LNT,QCOM

