Daily Dividend Report: VZ,WKC,GGG,TMUS,CRM

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 67.75 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 1, 2025 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2025.

World Kinect announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, an increase of approximately 18% over its previous dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is payable on July 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 17, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Graco has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 27.5 cents per common share, payable on August 6, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 21, 2025. The company has approximately 165.6 million shares outstanding.

T-Mobile US announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 11, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2025.

Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.416 per share. The dividend is payable July 10, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 18, 2025.

