Daily Dividend Report: VZ,ESS,AVGO,SACH,ABBV,NUE

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 69 cents per outstanding share, an increase of 1.25 cents per share from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on November 3, 2025 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2025. This 19th consecutive annual increase is a direct result of the company's disciplined financial management and unwavering focus on long-term growth.

Essex Property Trust announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.57 per common share, payable October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2025.

The Broadcom Board of Directors have approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 22, 2025.

Sachem Capital, a real estate lender specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share to be paid on September 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on September 15, 2025.

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.64 per share. The cash dividend is payable November 14, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2025. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 310 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Nucor declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on November 10, 2025 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2025 and is Nucor's 210th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: VZ,ESS,AVGO,SACH,ABBV,NUE

