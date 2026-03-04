Daily Dividend Report: VLTO,VG,JCI,TKO,KLIC

Veralto, a global leader in essential water and product quality solutions dedicated to Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources—, announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of its common stock, payable on April 30, 2026 to holders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2026.

Venture Global has announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.018 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2026.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International, a global technology leader in energy efficiency, decarbonization, thermal management and mission-critical performance, has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock, payable on April 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

TKO Group Holdings, a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend pursuant to which TKO's Class A common stockholders will receive their pro rata share of an aggregate distribution of approximately $150 million from TKO Operating Company. The per share dividend to the holders of TKO's Class A common stockholders will be $0.78 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2026 to Class A common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2026.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 8, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 19, 2026.

